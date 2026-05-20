Invest Securities lowers price target on Toosla

Jacques Meaudre Published on 05/20/2026 at 03:50 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Invest Securities considers the 2025 results to be below its expectations, but the analyst notes that the core issue lies elsewhere: Toosla successfully restructured its debt in February, resulting in a massive haircut (10.7m EUR). This will allow the company to start on a healthier footing (with financial debt reduced to 1.6m EUR) as it rolls out its new Asset Light business model.



The analyst indicated this morning that the only downside to this restructuring is the partial financing (3.5m EUR) through an Equity Line. This is expected to be particularly dilutive given a market capitalization that has fallen to 0.5m EUR, despite the number of shares already increasing fivefold since the beginning of the year.



'While we are slightly lowering our expectations, which are more conservative than those of management aiming for FCF >0 in 2027, the sharp reduction in our price target (0.05 EUR vs. 0.4 EUR) is due to the fully diluted share count used (225m vs. 58m),' the research firm explained.