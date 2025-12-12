Invest Securities has reiterated its "sell" rating on Worldline, lowering its price target from 1.3 to 1 euro. The firm considers that the recently announced sale of the orchestration business, disclosed on Monday, "proves to be dilutive and may not be the last" from its perspective.

"The 2030 roadmap, which remains unchanged for now compared to the objectives presented in mid-November, is still rather uninspiring (with cautious 2030 targets and no return to positive momentum expected before mid-2027)," the analyst further notes.

"Most notably, the financial restructuring, which includes two capital increases totaling 500 million euros, will prove even more dilutive given that the share price has fallen by -33% in just one month," the analyst also highlights.