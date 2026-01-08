"OSE recently unveiled its 2026-2028 strategic plan, the first structured roadmap from the new management, built on refocusing resources, increased financial discipline, and restoring market clarity," the analyst notes.

According to Invest Securities, value creation mainly depends on the completion of the phase III trial for Tedopi and the selective redeployment of Lusvertikimab through partnership strategies.

"The plan, estimated at approximately 90 million euros over three years, is anchored by an equity operation as its central pillar, supplemented more marginally by restructured debt and potential milestone payments," the analyst adds.