Invest Securities Maintains "Buy" on OSE Immuno, Lowers Price Target

Invest Securities reaffirms its "buy" recommendation on OSE Immuno, lowering its price target from 11.9 to 10.6 euros, following an adjustment of its revenue assumptions relative to expenses for the 2026-2028 period, as well as revisions to its R&D plan assumptions.

"OSE recently unveiled its 2026-2028 strategic plan, the first structured roadmap from the new management, built on refocusing resources, increased financial discipline, and restoring market clarity," the analyst notes.



According to Invest Securities, value creation mainly depends on the completion of the phase III trial for Tedopi and the selective redeployment of Lusvertikimab through partnership strategies.



"The plan, estimated at approximately 90 million euros over three years, is anchored by an equity operation as its central pillar, supplemented more marginally by restructured debt and potential milestone payments," the analyst adds.