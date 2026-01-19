Invest Securities Maintains "Buy" Rating on Adocia Following JPM Conference

Invest Securities reiterates its "buy" rating on Adocia with a target price of 17.6 euros, following a JPM conference that "confirms a noticeable shift around a handful of themes considered the future drivers of the pharma sector."

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/19/2026 at 04:29 am EST

Among the key takeaways, the firm notes that JPM 2026 confirms obesity is entering a new cycle of industrial consolidation, and that diversification beyond GLP-1 and mastery of peptide delivery are becoming the new levers of differentiation.



"The M&A wave of 2026-28 will therefore be 'multi-pronged' and centered on formulation and delivery platforms, rather than solely on molecules, in a market heading toward global massification and competitive reshaping," the analyst believes.



According to Invest Securities, Adocia "fits perfectly into this trend, suggesting highly promising prospects," which leads the firm to reaffirm its "buy" recommendation on the French company’s stock.