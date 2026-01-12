Invest Securities Maintains Buy Rating on Atos, Raises Target Price

Invest Securities reiterates its "buy" rating on Atos, raising its price target from 62 to 64 euros, following the announced divestments in December (Latin America and Scandinavia) as part of the Genesis plan's refocusing strategy.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/12/2026 at 03:20 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share



According to the research firm, these divestments will ultimately have "a limited dilutive impact, which will be offset by stronger leverage than previously factored in on the recovery of profitability (notably in Germany)."



"The upcoming publications in January and March, as well as the 2026 guidance, should reflect this improvement in profitability and free cash flow," adds the analyst covering the IT services group.



Also highlighting a possible early refinancing of the restructured debt and new indicators to assess renewed commercial momentum, the analyst believes that "there is no shortage of short-term catalysts to sustain the strong revaluation."