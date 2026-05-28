Invest Securities maintains Buy rating on Capgemini, adjusts price target

Invest Securities has reiterated its 'buy' rating on Capgemini while adjusting its price target to 198 EUR (down from 200 EUR). This follows a downward revision of 2027-2028 estimates by -4.4% and -4.8% to reflect cautious margin guidance.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/28/2026 at 06:53 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

'In a market environment fearing the cannibalization of legacy tech players by AI, Capgemini's management presented a particularly reassuring strategy and market vision, even if the 2028 guidance appears modest in absolute terms', the analyst noted.



The brokerage points out that, according to the company, AI acts as an accelerator for the evolution of the IT services market and 'will not lead to the disappearance of IT services firms'. In fact, these firms could even benefit from market acceleration beyond 2030.



'This market outlook, which differs significantly from current stock market sentiment, will need to be validated by performance in the coming quarters before it is gradually priced in', Invest Securities cautioned.