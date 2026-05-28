'In a market environment fearing the cannibalization of legacy tech players by AI, Capgemini's management presented a particularly reassuring strategy and market vision, even if the 2028 guidance appears modest in absolute terms', the analyst noted.

The brokerage points out that, according to the company, AI acts as an accelerator for the evolution of the IT services market and 'will not lead to the disappearance of IT services firms'. In fact, these firms could even benefit from market acceleration beyond 2030.

'This market outlook, which differs significantly from current stock market sentiment, will need to be validated by performance in the coming quarters before it is gradually priced in', Invest Securities cautioned.