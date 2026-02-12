"Following yesterday's -21% drop in the stock, Dassault Systèmes is now trading at valuation levels not seen since the 2007-08 crisis. The overly cautious 2026 guidance is fueling fears of disruption from AI," the analyst notes.

More than an impact from AI, the reasons for this slowdown are, in the analyst's view, cyclical (Auto and Healthcare sectors), compounded by a delayed acceleration in the shift to subscriptions, which will dampen growth for 2-3 years.

Acknowledging the uncertain short-term environment, the research firm has lowered its 2026-27 estimates for the enterprise software publisher, in order to align with management's cautious scenario and to account for a more adverse currency effect than previously expected.