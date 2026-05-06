Invest Securities maintains estimates and reiterates rating on Derichebourg
Published on 05/06/2026 at 03:43 am EDT
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According to Invest Securities, it is difficult to precisely assess the value creation of the transaction, even though it would allow the group to increase its revenue by +50%.
The analyst estimates that, assuming a price of 700mEUR (3x EBITDA), the deal will be EPS-neutral in the short term due to low profitability, but could become highly accretive (>+10%) if margins recover.
Pending further details and the finalization expected by September 2026, Invest Securities is leaving its estimates unchanged and reiterating its buy rating with a price target of 11EUR.