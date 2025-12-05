Invest Securities maintains its recommendation on Adocia.

Invest Securities maintains its buy recommendation on the stock but lowers its target price to €17.6 (from €18.3) due to a purely mechanical effect related to the financial transaction.



The analyst is convinced of the potential for value creation in the medium term.



Adocia announced yesterday that it had raised €10 million through a transaction reserved for the US fund CVI, strengthening its cash position and ensuring financial visibility until early 2027.



The analyst believes that this fundraising is part of a clear strategic dynamic: to continue developing its proprietary platforms in diabetes and obesity, and to promote its latest innovation, AdoXLong, a technology dedicated to monthly injectable formulations.



According to Invest Securities, the market environment is also favorable for the company, with the expiry of semaglutide patents, the expansion of reimbursement schemes for anti-obesity treatments in key areas such as the United States, and increased competition between major laboratories, which are being pushed to focus on volume rather than price.



"In this context, players in the sector are increasingly seeking to partner with specialists in innovative delivery and reformulation technologies, an area in which Adocia has recognized strengths," adds the research firm.