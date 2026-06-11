Invest Securities maintains neutral stance on real estate firm FSDV

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/11/2026 at 03:57 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

FSDV is a real estate investment firm holding a regional rental portfolio of offices, warehouses, and industrial premises valued at €866m with a yield of 7.1%, Invest Securities reported this morning.



The analyst believes the group has presented a credible strategic plan through 2030, noting that management has demonstrated a consistent ability to create value, evidenced by an IRR on NAV of +13% since 2014.



"The plan should drive recurring net income per share up by +16.8% annually to €2.3 by 2030, while liquidation NAV per share is expected to rise +9.4% to €35.8, with the latter benefiting from significant reinvestment of recurring earnings," the research firm noted.



Invest Securities is initiating coverage on the stock with a price target of €17.4, representing a 4% downside from current levels. The Neutral rating is based on the stock's illiquidity as the market awaits the completion of share reclassifications by management.