FSDV is a real estate investment firm holding a regional rental portfolio of offices, warehouses, and industrial premises valued at €866m with a yield of 7.1%, Invest Securities reported this morning.
The analyst believes the group has presented a credible strategic plan through 2030, noting that management has demonstrated a consistent ability to create value, evidenced by an IRR on NAV of +13% since 2014.
"The plan should drive recurring net income per share up by +16.8% annually to €2.3 by 2030, while liquidation NAV per share is expected to rise +9.4% to €35.8, with the latter benefiting from significant reinvestment of recurring earnings," the research firm noted.
Invest Securities is initiating coverage on the stock with a price target of €17.4, representing a 4% downside from current levels. The Neutral rating is based on the stock's illiquidity as the market awaits the completion of share reclassifications by management.
FSDV, a real estate developer, is an independent family-owned company that develops innovative, integrated strategies to serve businesses and local communities. At the crossroads of environmental performance and changing building uses, FSDV is involved in the entire real estate value chain: from land acquisition to rental management, workspace leasing, design, construction, and facility management. Its model is based on three complementary activities:
- Commercial real estate management by BMG Foncière, which manages 800,000 square meters of assets across more than 160 sites and develops new or redeveloped projects;
- Off-site construction by CIR PREFA, a subsidiary with 70 years of expertise in precast concrete;
- coworking and serviced offices, with the B'CoWorker brand, present across nearly 25,000 m² at 23 sites in France, offering flexible, turnkey solutions.
Present in most metropolitan areas, the group relies on an extensive territorial network, with locations in Bordeaux (Le Spi, Le Bridge), Sophia-Antipolis (Arcole), Lille (Imaginarium), Marseille (Parc de la Renardière), Strasbourg (Le Twins), and Angers (Le Trigone).