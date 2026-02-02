Invest Securities Raises Price Target on SCBSM

Invest Securities maintains its buy recommendation on the stock and raises its price target to €11.3 (up from €10.9).



The analyst notes this morning that SCBSM now holds a portfolio valued at €468 million as of the end of June 2025, with 92% concentrated in the Paris Central Business District (QCA). In addition to benefiting from the positive rental trends in the area, the company will also gain from the marketing of recently completed projects.



Invest Securities believes that the streamlining phase of the property portfolio has strengthened the balance sheet (LTV reduced from 60% to 40%, and DN/EBITDA from 16x to 11x over ten years), enabling the company to seize new opportunities in the QCA.



"With an estimated increase in the cost of debt of +100 basis points and a moderate payout, we expect annual growth in EPS of +4.0% and in NAV of +3.8% over the next five years," the research firm adds.