While raising its target price from €16 to €18, Invest Securities reiterates its 'buy' opinion on Grifols, saying that it has a valuation that remains abnormally low despite the slight revaluation since the beginning of the year.



Q3 results showed the group's resilience in terms of financial performance, the analyst says, noting that it is effectively absorbing the impact of the IRA, customs barriers, and competition on its main franchise.



The inexorable momentum of Biopharma, and more specifically the Immunoglobulin franchise, dispels doubts about the group's ability to continue to grow and regain market share, he added.