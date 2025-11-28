Invest Securities reaffirms its "buy" rating on Voltalia.
Published on 11/28/2025 at 04:04 am EST
While it does not provide any new information, the research firm notes "management's confident stance on the 2025 targets, its confirmation of the divestment schedule, and the precision it has shown in its communications."
"This illustrates the groundwork laid over the past year through the SPRING plan," said the analyst, noting that the plan aims in particular to strengthen trust between shareholders and management through more refined communication.