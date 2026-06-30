Invest Securities Reaffirms Its Rating on Obiz After Earnings Release

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/30/2026 at 05:19 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Invest Securities reaffirms its price target of €4.6 and its buy rating on the stock following the results announcement from the digital relationship marketing platform.



First-half 2025/26 EBITDA came in at €1.3m, slightly above Invest Securities' expectations (€1.0m).



The research firm believes this performance is in line with the goal of returning to profitability, supported by growth in the higher-margin affinity programs segment, as well as the transformation measures launched last year, notably the operational merger of SLD and Obiz activities, stronger pricing power and a broader offering.



According to Invest Securities, the second half should be more profitable than the first half thanks to strong ticketing activity in July-August, which is more profitable than gift cards.



"The group is confident in its second-half outlook and remains committed to improving its operating performance. Our EBITDA estimates are unchanged (€3.3m in 2025/26e)," the research firm said.

