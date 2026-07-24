Invest Securities reiterates its buy call on GL Events after the first-half release

Invest Securities reiterates its buy recommendation on the stock, with a price target of €45.60, following the release of first-half 2026 results.



Invest Securities believes adjusted revenue for the second quarter of 2026 is in line with expectations and rises +7% lfl (+8% in the first half), driven by (i) the Live division with about €85m in revenue from added Jumbo events on top of significant growth excluding Jumbo, (ii) the successful integration of the Stade de France and (iii) the takeover of Fimalac's 25 venues, which more than offset the, expected, decline in the Exhibitions division, hit by a sharply unfavorable biennial cycle.



The analyst also notes that profitability is improving, with adjusted EBITDA in the first half slightly above expectations.



Invest Securities believes the financial structure remains solid, allowing for potential acquisitions, an integral part of the growth strategy.



The group maintains its 2026 guidance and expects a robust second half. Beyond that, 2027 will once again benefit from major global events.



'The order book is filling satisfactorily for the major 2027 trade shows in the Exhibitions division, which should return to its 2025 profitability level,' the research desk adds.