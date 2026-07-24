Invest Securities Reiterates Its Buy Rating on Aubay

Invest Securities reiterates its buy rating on the stock, with a price target of €66, following the publication of second-quarter revenue and the upward revision to 2026 guidance.



Aubay reported robust second-quarter 2026 revenue, with solid organic growth of +12.2%, in line with Invest Securities' expectations.



'Given the uncertainties weighing on the impact of AI on the business of IT services companies, this release is reassuring. Aubay is operating in a market where demand remains strong, as illustrated by the increase in tenders issued by clients,' the research desk said.



The group is raising its 2026 guidance. The analyst's scenario remains unchanged, however, as it had already anticipated this upward revision.