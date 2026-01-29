Invest Securities reiterates its buy recommendation on the stock, maintaining a price target of 11.2€.
"The group reaffirms its 2025 EBITDA guidance, confirming that despite a 4th quarter 2025 Energy Sales revenue of 78.5m€, down -15% at constant currency and impacted by curtailment, 2025 Energy Sales EBITDA is expected to range between 190m€ and 210m€," the research firm highlights.
The analyst notes that this publication should therefore be put into perspective, especially since it aligns with the warning issued on January 7.
"Above all, it brings a major new development: Voltalia is, for the first time, providing a quantified compensation related to curtailment (>20m€), with payment expected in 2026-2027," announces Invest Securities.
"With 2025-27-30 guidance reiterated and the execution of the Spring Plan on track, we will wait for the results to be published on March 12, 2026, to refine our estimates, without this a priori changing our consolidated expectations," the analyst adds in conclusion to today's report.
Voltalia SA specializes in producing electricity from renewable energy. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- provision of services (53.9%): development of energy projects, construction of power plants, operation and maintenance of energy assets (Helexia), etc. In addition, the group manufactures and distributes equipment for solar power plants;
- electricity generation (46.1%): from wind, solar, hydro and biomass (4,706 GWh produced in 2024).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (21.9%), Ireland (12.4%), Portugal (9%), Europe (16.7%), Brazil (36%) and other (4%).
