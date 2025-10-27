Invest Securities reiterates its 'buy' rating on Voltalia shares, along with its target price of €11.2, following last Wednesday's announcement of solid quarterly revenue, in line with its expectations for the energy sales division and showing strong growth in the services division.



Above all, the group is continuing to communicate clearly about the implementation of the SPRING plan, marking a paradigm shift towards self-financed growth, the analyst said.



Management has detailed the concrete levers deployed to achieve cumulative cash-in of €300m to €350m over 2026-2028 and recurring cost savings of €45m p.a. from 2026 onwards, he continues, maintaining his forecasts for the company.