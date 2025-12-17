Invest Securities remains "buy" on Atos, raises its target price

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/17/2025 at 04:12 am EST

Invest Securities reiterates its "buy" opinion on Atos with a slightly adjusted target price of €60 to €62, after a lunch meeting on Monday with the CEO and CFO, which reinforced its positive view on the stock.



The research firm reports "extreme confidence" in the company. "The next short-term catalysts lie in the 2025 achievements and, above all, the 2026 guidance in terms of margin and FCF, and in the renegotiation of debt," it said.



"It remains to be seen whether Atos will be able to return to organic growth, and on this point, we will have to wait until the second half of 2026," adds the analyst, who believes his estimates are likely to be revised upward when the annual results are released.