Invest Securities Remains Positive on Sopra Steria
Invest Securities reiterates its "buy" rating and price target of 242 euros on Sopra Steria, following a 23% rebound in the IT services group's stock over the past month, reducing its year-to-date decline to -8%.
"The swift appointment of a new CEO, who is expected to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, as well as the rather positive outlook for the end of 2025 and the year 2026, in our view, explain this revaluation," the analyst notes.
According to the research firm, momentum is gradually improving and the cyclical recovery could ease concerns about the disruption of the IT services market by artificial intelligence.
"Given the current very significant undervaluation, even a slight improvement in momentum could lead to a strong revaluation," the analyst adds.
Sopra Steria Group is one of the leading French companies providing IT services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- systems integration and solutions (59%): design and implementation of Internet technology solutions (portals, merchant sites, Intranet and Extranet networks, etc.), integration of ERP solutions, implementation of application solutions (customer relationship management, HR management, etc.). The group also offers subcontracting solutions for providing technical support to users and application maintenance;
- outsourcing services and operation of professional processes (15%): supervision, administration and operation of IT infrastructures, operation of finance, administration, human resources functions, etc.;
- hybrid cloud management and technology services (11%);
- consulting services (9%): strategic consulting, implementing of restructuring projects and development towards new technologies, etc.;
- business solutions development and integration (6%): solutions for finance management, human resources management and property management.
Net sales break down by market between aerospace, defence and security (28.9%), energy, utilities and transport (24.6%), public sector (19.6%), financial services and insurance (17.7%), telecommunications, media and entertainment (6.6%) and distribution (2.6%).
53.4% of net sales are generated abroad.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.