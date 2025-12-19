Invest Securities Remains Positive on Sopra Steria

Invest Securities reiterates its "buy" rating and price target of 242 euros on Sopra Steria, following a 23% rebound in the IT services group's stock over the past month, reducing its year-to-date decline to -8%.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/19/2025 at 04:12 am EST

"The swift appointment of a new CEO, who is expected to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, as well as the rather positive outlook for the end of 2025 and the year 2026, in our view, explain this revaluation," the analyst notes.



According to the research firm, momentum is gradually improving and the cyclical recovery could ease concerns about the disruption of the IT services market by artificial intelligence.



"Given the current very significant undervaluation, even a slight improvement in momentum could lead to a strong revaluation," the analyst adds.