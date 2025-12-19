"The swift appointment of a new CEO, who is expected to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, as well as the rather positive outlook for the end of 2025 and the year 2026, in our view, explain this revaluation," the analyst notes.

According to the research firm, momentum is gradually improving and the cyclical recovery could ease concerns about the disruption of the IT services market by artificial intelligence.

"Given the current very significant undervaluation, even a slight improvement in momentum could lead to a strong revaluation," the analyst adds.