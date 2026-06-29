Invest Securities is maintaining its price target of €17.40 and its Neutral rating on the stock following the presentation on Friday of the 2025 annual results.
The analyst notes that the targets set for 2030 are all confirmed.
"We appreciate the strategy focused on earnings growth thanks to synergies across the three businesses, and the anchoring in major regional metropolitan areas with assets generating high but sustainable rental yields," Invest Securities says.
"Following this presentation, our assumptions set out when we initiated coverage on June 11 remain unchanged," the research team adds.
According to the analyst, management should lift recurring net income per share by +16.8% a year through 2030 to €2.3, and liquidation NAV per share by +9.4% to €35.8, with the latter benefiting from significant reinvestment of recurring net income.
FSDV, a real estate developer, is an independent family-owned company that develops innovative, integrated strategies to serve businesses and local communities. At the crossroads of environmental performance and changing building uses, FSDV is involved in the entire real estate value chain: from land acquisition to rental management, workspace leasing, design, construction, and facility management. Its model is based on three complementary activities:
- Commercial real estate management by BMG Foncière, which manages 800,000 m2 of assets across 164 sites and develops new or redeveloped projects;
- Off-site construction by CIR PREFA, a subsidiary with 70 years of expertise in precast concrete;
- coworking and serviced offices, with the B'CoWorker brand, present across nearly 25,000 m2 at 25 sites in France, offering flexible, turnkey solutions.
Present in most metropolitan areas, the group relies on an extensive territorial network, with locations in Bordeaux (Le Spi, Le Bridge), Sophia-Antipolis (Arcole), Lille (Imaginarium), Marseille (Parc de la Renardière), Strasbourg (Le Twins), and Angers (Le Trigone).