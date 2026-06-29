Invest Securities Stays Neutral on Property Company FSDV After Results

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/29/2026 at 06:55 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Invest Securities is maintaining its price target of €17.40 and its Neutral rating on the stock following the presentation on Friday of the 2025 annual results.



The analyst notes that the targets set for 2030 are all confirmed.



"We appreciate the strategy focused on earnings growth thanks to synergies across the three businesses, and the anchoring in major regional metropolitan areas with assets generating high but sustainable rental yields," Invest Securities says.



"Following this presentation, our assumptions set out when we initiated coverage on June 11 remain unchanged," the research team adds.



According to the analyst, management should lift recurring net income per share by +16.8% a year through 2030 to €2.3, and liquidation NAV per share by +9.4% to €35.8, with the latter benefiting from significant reinvestment of recurring net income.