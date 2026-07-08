Invest Securities upgrades its recommendation on Upergy

Invest Securities has upgraded its rating on the stock to Neutral (from Sell), with a target price of €1.53, following the release of the second-quarter 2026 figures.



The analyst believes second-quarter 2026 revenue came in below expectations (€9.8m versus €10.3m), and the decline steepened to -7.4% lfl, after -5.9% in the first quarter.



According to the analyst, some factors are internal (production delays, greater selectivity among customers and product ranges...) while others are external (economic slowdown, customers staying on the sidelines).



Invest Securities notes that the group no longer mentions its 2026 target of stable revenue (-1.5% expected by IS).



According to the analyst, business should gradually improve in the second half, and especially in the fourth quarter (a favorable comparison base).



'Combined with the optimization measures under way, the group confirms its goal of returning to profitability with first-half EBITA above €600k,' the research firm said.



The analyst's 2026 EBITA estimate is unchanged at €0.9m (€0.6m in the first half and €0.3m in the second half due to seasonality).



'Valuation has become more attractive at 8.9x 2027e P/E, after the stock has corrected by more than -30% YTD,' Invest Securities added.