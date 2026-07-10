Invest Securities is initiating coverage of the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of €34 (+41%) following the release of first-half results.
The analyst believes the developer is going through a cyclical trough that has been evident since the public health crisis, in both residential and commercial property.
But in the analyst's view, the group has structural competitive advantages (national footprint, dual residential/commercial expertise, control of complex land sourcing...) that should help it maintain a resilient operating profile.
Under a cautious market scenario (no market recovery before the presidential election), Invest Securities expects a 2025-28e CAGR in group net income of +3.2%, supporting a generous dividend distribution policy (9.1% yield) despite normalization aimed at working capital requirements.
Invest Securities does not expect a takeover bid from its largest shareholder and competitor Promogim.
'The stock is trading on cyclical-trough valuation multiples that deserve to re-rate over time. Our valuation implies substantial upside,' the research desk said.
Kaufman & Broad SA is one of the leaders of housing builders in France. Net sales break down by type of assets as follows:
- residences (76.7%): apartments (93.5% of sales; 4,177 units delivered in 2024/25; Kaufman & Broad and Résidences Bernard Teillaud brands) and single-family homes (6.5%; 241 units delivered);
- business real estate (21.9%): primarily offices and business sites;
- student residences (0.8%).
The remaining net sales (0.6%) are for land sale and fees collecting.
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