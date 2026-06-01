Invest Securities upgrades Waga Energy to buy with a 28 EUR price target

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/01/2026 at 03:58 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Adopting a speculative approach, Invest Securities has initiated coverage on Waga Energy with a buy rating and a price target of 28 EUR.



The analyst believes that EQT, currently stuck with 86% of the capital following its late 2025 takeover bid, will inevitably launch a second offer to trigger a squeeze-out.



'While the timeline appears well-defined (Q4 2026 or Q2 2027), the primary uncertainty remains the price,' Invest Securities noted.



'As our estimates highlight an equity requirement of 67m EUR by the end of 2027e (totaling 305m EUR over the 2025-40 period), we anticipate a capital increase ahead of EQT's second offer, which will mechanically weigh on the price,' the research firm explained.



According to Invest Securities, this 28 EUR level offers an 18% premium over the initial offer price, which appears to be the minimum acceptable threshold to convince recalcitrant minority shareholders.