Invest Securities has announced it is placing Toosla's stock under review (previously rated Buy), with its price target also under review (previously EUR2.4), pending the outcome of ongoing negotiations with creditors.

"More than the resilient half-year results in the current environment, investors have reacted extremely negatively (-71% in one month) to the announcement of a financial restructuring and a possible associated capital increase," the analysis firm stated.

Invest Securities notes that with Toosla's market capitalization having fallen below EUR1 million, the outcome of creditor renegotiations is of critical importance, especially considering that all parties have a vested interest in reaching an agreement (net debt at the end of June stood at EUR18.9 million, including EUR20.3 million in gross debt).

The analyst also believes that the company's strategy, centered on monetizing its platform and adopting an Asset Light business model, is a step in the right direction. However, the downward revision of ambitions in Paris due to financial pressures has led the firm to lower its expectations.

According to the analyst, the impact of these strategic adjustments is marginal compared to that of the financial restructuring.