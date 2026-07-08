Investors and Oddo BHF applaud an asset sale by LNA Santé
LNA Santé stands out on the Paris stock market (+0.98%, at 35.9 EUR) in a market weighed down by the resumption of hostilities in the Middle East. The operator and manager of comprehensive care facilities announced a sale welcomed by Oddo BHF.
LNA Santé has therefore disclosed the sale of the real estate complex of its East Ile-de-France home hospitalization (HAD) facility to Euryale, a leading portfolio management company in health care real estate. The sale was carried out as part of a sale-and-leaseback transaction with a long-term, firm lease.
For Oddo BHF, this announcement is positive in that it shows LNA Santé is able, like Emeis or Clariane, to sign medium-term real estate partnerships that support part of the portfolio's development. The analysts note that LNA Santé's model is to build its facilities, carry real estate debt, then sell them when they open.
Oddo BHF also says that even if the press release does not specify it and if the partnership works well, 'one can imagine that Euryale could potentially take an equity stake, if need(s) arise'.
The recommendation remains a buy, as does the price target at 36 EUR.
LNA Santé specializes in operating and managing full-care facilities for dependent elderly persons. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operation of medico-social and healthcare homes (96.3%): managed, at the end of 2025, 87 facilities (10,115 beds) broken down into nursing homes for the elderly (47; 4,795 beds), medical and rehabilitation clinics (18; 2,949 places), home hospitalization facilities (11; 1,210 places), surgical facilities (4; 159 beds), rest homes (4 in Belgium; 538 beds), psychiatric clinics (2; 339 beds) and rehabilitation facilities (2 in Poland; 125 beds);
- real estate development (3.6%).
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