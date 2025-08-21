The Nasdaq correction continues, fuelled by lingering doubts about AI and valuations that are becoming difficult to justify in certain cases. Wall Street is holding up as best it can, but the general mood is cautious ahead of Jackson Hole. Investors have begun to pivot towards more defensive stocks in anticipation of an uncertain autumn.

The slump in US tech stocks continued yesterday, with the Nasdaq 100 falling for the fourth time in five sessions, losing 3% from last Wednesday's record high. Wall Street nevertheless closed at or near its high for the day, gradually recovering from a dip that had formed early in the session. The Nasdaq 100 nevertheless fell 0.58% and the S&P 500 declined 0.24%. For the second consecutive session, the Dow Jones rose symbolically, bucking the trend, thanks to its low exposure to technology stocks. The correction of the tech heavyweights means that the S&P 500's rise in 2025 (+8.7%) is now higher than that of the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (+7.8%), which tracks the seven stars of the US stock market.

This surge in risk aversion, which naturally benefits the most defensive sectors such as non-cyclical consumption, energy and healthcare, comes at a time of uncertainty about the continued enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, following a series of converging warning signs (which we summarised yesterday in this paper: Bubble or no bubble? Wall Street wonders about AI). Beyond these fundamental questions, we can add the approach of key moments in the 2025 stock market drama (Fed monetary policy decisions, September, a statistically unfavourable month for equities) and valuations at their peak. The case of Palantir is instructive: Peter Thiel and Alexander Karp's company, which has become a kind of AI artefact, has reached staggering multiples, even taking into account its breathtaking earnings growth trajectory.

Its 18% drop in six trading sessions illustrates the current risk aversion. And it probably blew away a bunch of short sellers who were betting on a correction of this exuberance. After this initial correction, the usual question arises: is this just a pause in a bull market or is there something deeper going on?

The answer is: we don't know, whatever the forecasters of all stripes may say. That's the magic of finance. We can only try to identify a relatively cautious middle ground: corporate earnings are relatively robust, economies seem to be holding up, and the initial shocks of the new political and economic landscape in the US have been absorbed, for better or worse. The most obvious game changers in the short term are, on the one hand, a resurgence of geopolitical tensions and, on the other, a surge in US inflation that would force the Fed to keep rates high and complicate the White House's fiscal agenda.

In this regard, relations between Donald Trump and the Fed are not improving ahead of Jerome Powell's important speech tomorrow at the Jackson Hole symposium. The US president has called for the resignation of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook amid allegations of mortgage fraud. She replied that she will not be intimidated. At the same time, the minutes of the central bank's latest meeting, published yesterday evening, showed that the vast majority of the board of governors believe that the risks of inflation outweigh fears for the labour market. The yield on ten-year US debt remains close to 4.3%, a sign that the debriefing did not bring any new information.

In other news, there is no new information on the alleged preparations for a meeting between Zelensky and Putin with a view to a ceasefire in Ukraine. However, US Vice President JD Vance has stated that Russia wants to recover territories currently under Ukrainian control, confirming rumours that have been circulating for some time.

On the Asia-Pacific markets, a slight easing in the technology sector allowed South Korea (+0.5%) and Taiwan (+1.5%) to recover. The mood remains gloomy in Japan (-0.7%) and Hong Kong (-0.2%), but is improving in India (+0.3%). Special mention goes to the Australian ASX, which gained nearly 1%, boosted by a surge in Brambles (+12%) after quarterly results that revived the industrial sector. European leading indicators are hesitant.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: Japan's PMIs; France, Germany, Eurozone, and United Kingdom PMIs; in the United States, new jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed business outlook, PMIs, existing home sales, and the leading index. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.35

: US$1.35 Gold : US$3,339.49

: US$3,339.49 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$67.11

: US$67.11 United States 10 years : 4.3%

: 4.3% BITCOIN: US$113,674

In corporate news:

BP plc has restarted operations at its Whiting refinery in Indiana after severe flooding, with full operational rates expected by early next week.

has restarted operations at its Whiting refinery in Indiana after severe flooding, with full operational rates expected by early next week. Marks & Spencer is investing £340 million in a new food distribution facility, creating 3,000 jobs.

is investing £340 million in a new food distribution facility, creating 3,000 jobs. Versarien sale of graphene assets to a Chinese venture halted by UK government over national security issues.

sale of graphene assets to a Chinese venture halted by UK government over national security issues. Marex faces a lawsuit from an investment fund over alleged misuse of confidential information.

faces a lawsuit from an investment fund over alleged misuse of confidential information. Aegon doubled its share buyback program to €400 million after a narrow H1 earnings beat, with net income of €606 million.

doubled its share buyback program to €400 million after a narrow H1 earnings beat, with net income of €606 million. Aker BP made a significant oil discovery in the North Sea's Yggdrasil area, estimated at 96-134 million barrels of oil equivalent.

made a significant oil discovery in the North Sea's Yggdrasil area, estimated at 96-134 million barrels of oil equivalent. Novozymes A/S targets a sales CAGR of 6-9% and an EBITDA margin of 39% by 2030.

targets a sales CAGR of 6-9% and an EBITDA margin of 39% by 2030. Orlen reported a 74% increase in Q2 core profit and a net profit of 1.57 billion zlotys.

reported a 74% increase in Q2 core profit and a net profit of 1.57 billion zlotys. Mediobanca CEO faces a crucial shareholder vote on the proposed €6.3 billion acquisition of Banca Generali.

CEO faces a crucial shareholder vote on the proposed €6.3 billion acquisition of Banca Generali. Meta Platforms paused AI hiring due to overstaffing, restructuring its AI group, and received regulatory approval for infrastructure investments in Louisiana.

paused AI hiring due to overstaffing, restructuring its AI group, and received regulatory approval for infrastructure investments in Louisiana. Citigroup appointed a new head of corporate banking real estate and investigates HR complaints against wealth head Sieg.

appointed a new head of corporate banking real estate and investigates HR complaints against wealth head Sieg. Tesla CEO Elon Musk faces a lawsuit over an alleged illegal lottery and announced the six-seat Model Y may not launch in the US.

CEO Elon Musk faces a lawsuit over an alleged illegal lottery and announced the six-seat Model Y may not launch in the US. Pulsar Helium Inc. is raising up to GBP 5 million for its Topaz helium project.

