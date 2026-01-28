Invibes Advertising: 23% Revenue Decline in 2025

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Invibes reported consolidated revenue of €5.7 million, down 32% compared to the same period in the previous year, amid a market environment still marked by advertisers' continued caution and late budget decisions. For the full twelve months of the year, revenue came to €19.3 million, representing a 23% decrease.

Furthermore, the international technology company specializing in digital advertising innovation emphasized that "as part of its strategic refocusing, it has adapted its commercial organization by significantly reducing its sales force, accompanied by a notable increase in performance per salesperson."