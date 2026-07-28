Invibes Advertising slips in the first half but steps up Fusion rollout in Connected TV

The advanced technology company specializing in digital advertising posted consolidated revenue of €7.6m in the first half of 2026, down 19.7% year on year, an underperformance driven mainly by the French market, which accounted for nearly three-quarters of the decline in activity.

Against this challenging backdrop, the group is pressing ahead with efforts to revive its commercial momentum across its main European markets, notably Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and Belgium. At the same time, it continues to invest in the development of its technology solutions to strengthen its positioning in the digital advertising market.



The main pillar of that strategy remains Fusion, its proprietary generative artificial intelligence platform. Commercially launched in September 2025, it is now reaching a new milestone with its expansion into Connected TV (CTV).



A first integration is currently under way with a leading audiovisual partner. Integration and testing phases will continue throughout the summer, ahead of an operational launch scheduled for September. With this new offering, Invibes aims to bring to connected television the technologies that have underpinned the success of its platform, combining automated ad creation, campaign personalization and AI-driven content contextualization.



The group is looking to position itself in a fast-growing market, supported by the convergence of television viewing habits and digital advertising technologies.



In parallel, Invibes said it has entered advanced discussions with several players in the connected TV ecosystem, including audiovisual groups, streaming platforms, telecom operators, FAST channels and aggregators. The goal is to gradually build a distribution network around Fusion.



Over the longer term, the company wants to evolve its platform into a technology foundation that can be deployed across different environments and develop new growth levers, notably through a licensing model aimed at media groups and agencies.