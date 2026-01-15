The French agricultural group InVivo announced on Thursday its intention to delist Teract by acquiring all remaining shares of the distributor, of which it is already the majority shareholder. This move is part of a strategy to rationalize the group's structure and refocus Teract's activities within a framework more conducive to its industrial and commercial transformation.



Teract was founded in 2022 by investors Xavier Niel, Moez-Alexandre Zouari, and Matthieu Pigasse, with the ambition to build an integrated player in sustainable food distribution. InVivo justifies this withdrawal from the stock market by the need for simplified governance and increased flexibility to accelerate the execution of its long-term strategy.



A public buyout offer will be made at a price of €3.12 per Teract share, more than three times Thursday's closing price of €0.96. At this level, Teract's market capitalization stood at approximately €67m. The delisting is intended to allow the company to operate free from market constraints and to more effectively mobilize the investments necessary for its development.