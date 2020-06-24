Log in
ioXt Alliance : Adds Four Authorized Labs to Certification Program

06/24/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Expanded selection of Authorized Labs offer third-party validation and testing expertise

Today, the ioXt Alliance, the Global Standard for IoT Security, announced the addition of four Authorized Labs to the ioXt Certification Program: 7layers, DEKRA, DTG and NCC Group. Authorized Labs are the exclusive test providers for the ioXt Alliance and perform all testing required for devices to be certified by the Alliance and to bear the ioXt Certification Mark.

“DEKRA is excited to become an ioXt Authorized Lab,” said Fernando E. Hardasmal, Executive Vice President at Service Division Product Testing of DEKRA. “With the rapid evolution and interconnectivity of IoT devices, security is critical. We are pleased to join ioXt in securing the IoT ecosystem.”

The mission of the ioXt Alliance is to build manufacturer and consumer confidence in the security of IoT products. Authorized Labs are invaluable in helping support this mission, as they provide third-party validation of device test results. The ioXt Alliance Authorized Labs all have a deep history in compliance and security testing expertise at a global scale while also having been involved in the definition of the ioXt Alliance security standards.

“We look forward to applying NCC Group’s deep expertise and integrity to ioXt standards and help give the IoT ecosystem the confidence and security it needs for broadscale adoption,” said Rob Wood, Technical VP, NCC Group. “The IoT discipline has the potential to radically transform every field, from household gadgets to the healthcare and energy industries, but only when there’s security to match. That must be our goal moving forward.”

In addition to performing ioXt compliance testing, Authorized Labs are also Contributor Members of the ioXt Alliance. “Participation in the ioXt Alliance compliance work groups allows 7layers to help optimize the development and implementation of ioXt test plans,” said Michael Beine, Manager of Wireless IoT Testing and Business Development for 7layers.

The ioXt Alliance is an industry-led effort composed of eight principles that bring security, upgradability and transparency to the market and directly into the hands of consumers. The ioXt Certification Program tests a product’s compliance against the ioXt security standard.

“Authorized Labs and the ioXt Alliance are a great partnership. With their support, manufacturers and consumers can be assured that devices bearing the ioXt Certification Mark are cybersafe,” said ioXt Alliance CTO Brad Ree.

To learn more about the ioXt Alliance, ioXt Certification Program and ioXt Authorized Labs, visit: https://www.ioxtalliance.org/.

About the ioXt Alliance
The ioXt Alliance was created to provide verifiable security standards through an industry-led, multi-stakeholder process. The ioXt Certification Program provides a continuous assurance that industry agreed-upon security practices have been applied. Follow us on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
