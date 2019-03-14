ioXt : Moving Rapidly to Become the Global IoT Security Alliance

ioXt, the rapidly growing IoT security alliance, has taken off since its
inaugural meeting in Southern California last fall. The alliance, known
formally as the “Internet of Secure Things” and branded as ioXt, had an
amazing turnout at its summit meetings at CES 2019 in Las Vegas and,
more recently, a reception hosted at Mobile World Congress, where ioXt
members convened exclusively in the FC Barcelona Stadium.
For years the Internet of Things (IoT) industry has recognized the
importance of having stakeholders aligned with regards to global IoT
product security measures. To that aim, ioXt is bringing together
wireless carriers, leading consumer product manufacturers, standards
groups, compliance labs and government organizations to create the ioXt
Alliance. The group gathers monthly to align baseline security
requirements, set the stage for testing and compatibility certification,
and to work together building global standards for the IoT world.
IoXt CTO Brad Ree stated, “We just came off a wonderful meeting at MWC,
and we’re looking forward to seeing even more people next month in
Washington, D.C. We want to thank everyone who’s come on board with ioXt
to help with this huge IoT security movement.” To date, attendees at
ioXt’s monthly events have included representatives from Google, Amazon,
Procter & Gamble and many others.
With its focus on driving global security standards and products that
are secure by design, “ioXt is doing great things,” says Ree. “The need
for IoT security standards is clear. Homes are increasingly becoming
connected, bringing new applications, interactions and experiences to
every aspect of life as consumers move throughout their days. With this
connectivity comes legitimate questions and concerns about IoT device
security and the vulnerability risks posed by poorly designed or
extremely outdated connected products. We appreciate the companies who
have joined forces to take industry-recognized security best practices
to the IoT market. IoXt is the alliance for IoT security—and it’s
growing faster than anything like it in the world.”
The next ioXt Alliance meeting will be held in April in Washington, D.C.
To learn more about the ioXt Alliance and how to get involved, visit www.ioXtalliance.org.
Follow us on LinkedIn
and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005173/en/