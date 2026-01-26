IonQ said on Monday that it will acquire semiconductor manufacturer SkyWater Technology for about $1.8bn in a cash-and-stock deal. The strategic purchase is aimed at internalizing chip production for quantum computing, a key lever for securing the company's supply chain, particularly in sensitive sectors such as defense and aerospace. IonQ said it expects the move to speed up the development of its next-generation processors, with tests on 200,000-qubit chips now planned as early as 2028.



SkyWater, which operates several manufacturing sites in Minnesota, Florida and Texas, will be turned into a quantum industrial hub while keeping its existing wafer fabrication, advanced packaging and specialized components businesses. SkyWater shareholders will receive $15 in cash and $20 in IonQ stock per share, representing a 12% premium to the last closing price. The transaction is expected to close between Q2 and Q3 2026.



In the longer term, SkyWater will become an independent subsidiary of IonQ, led by its current CEO, Thomas Sonderman, who will report directly to IonQ CEO Niccolo de Masi. The company said it is targeting 2025 revenue at the high end, or above, its initial forecast of $106m to $110m. The announcement was welcomed by the market: SkyWater shares are up about 7% in premarket trading, while IonQ is up nearly 3%, a sign of investor support for this vertical integration in a fast-growing sector.