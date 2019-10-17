Log in
ip.access Launches nanoCBRS™ - OnGo Certified Solution for Private LTE Networks

10/17/2019 | 10:02am EDT

End-to-end solution for 3.5GHz CBRS OnGo spectrum band deployments

Small cells radio solutions specialist ip.access today announces immediate commercial availability of nanoCBRS™ - its complete OnGo certified solution for the deployment of private LTE networks in the 3.5GHz band. This comprehensive solution encompasses Citizens Broadband Radio Devices (CBSDs), nanoViNE™ flexible deployment suite of architectures to fit the diverse span of use cases and nanoCBRSLab™ solution, a complete mobile network lab solution for testing. The new nanoCBRS™ solution will be exclusively showcased on the OnGo Pavilion at MWC Los Angeles next week (October 22nd – 24th 2019).

The ip.access nanoCBRS™ solution is a complete OnGo certified solution, enabling network operators, neutral host providers, system integrators and value-added resellers to deliver managed service private LTE networks across a range of use cases, including enterprise, hospitality, industry and IoT, healthcare and campus environments.

Private networks need a range of solution architectures, depending on scale, business model and required performance. nanoViNE™ provides three configurations to cover all the options, fully cloud hosted, on-premise and hybrid allowing the deployment architecture to be selected on the basis of the use case and customer requirements.

The end-to-end nanoCBRS™ solution set includes:

  • Our OnGo certified CBSD, the nanoCBRS™ E61 and the E61M integrator module, suitable for indoor and outdoor use cases – providing best-in-class performance and EUD compatibility
  • IPsec Security Gateway for robust secure connections across any network, from CBSDs to other solution components
  • nanoLTE™ Gateway for aggregation of CBSD traffic and to simplify the connection to the EPC
  • Advanced management systems, including Enterprise Management Viewer, that optionally enables customers to manage their own CBSDs
  • EPC, providing data routing between EUDs, including voice call traffic, and enabling application functionality such as push-to-talk and, optionally, break out to external networks for wider connectivity
  • Domain Proxy gateway to the SAS that transparently routes CBSD connections with the SAS and enables rapid CBSD deployment
  • nanoCBRSLab™ modular small cell-based mobile network lab solution for OnGo certified CBSDs – incorporating all of the elements necessary to create an OnGo mobile phone network, and providing a private network for myriad uses in and out of the laboratory including EUD and LTE device testing, mobile app testing and equipment interoperability testing.

ip.access CEO Richard Staveley said: “With the launch of our nanoCBRS™ solution, we bring a mature deployment philosophy that is both flexible and agile. ip.access leads the industry in delivering robust, reliable and fully secure private networks, making us very well placed to enable the exciting OnGo opportunity and the roll-out of ubiquitous connectivity and innovative new services.”

If you are a System Integrator or Value Added Reseller with customers looking to take control of their networks, visit ip.access at the OnGo Pavilion (West Hall Stand 5002 – view floor plan here) at Mobile World Congress in Los Angeles from October 22nd – 24th 2019 or email us on events@ipaccess.com to book a meeting with the ip.access team.

About ip.access Limited (www.ipaccess.com)

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, ip.access originates the best-in-class wireless solutions that maximize the value of radio and data assets via disruptive business models. The company has products and solutions live in over 100 customers’ networks around the world.


© Business Wire 2019
