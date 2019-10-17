ip.access Launches nanoCBRS™ - OnGo Certified Solution for Private LTE Networks

End-to-end solution for 3.5GHz CBRS OnGo spectrum band deployments

Small cells radio solutions specialist ip.access today announces immediate commercial availability of nanoCBRS™ - its complete OnGo certified solution for the deployment of private LTE networks in the 3.5GHz band. This comprehensive solution encompasses Citizens Broadband Radio Devices (CBSDs), nanoViNE™ flexible deployment suite of architectures to fit the diverse span of use cases and nanoCBRSLab™ solution, a complete mobile network lab solution for testing. The new nanoCBRS™ solution will be exclusively showcased on the OnGo Pavilion at MWC Los Angeles next week (October 22nd – 24th 2019).

The ip.access nanoCBRS™ solution is a complete OnGo certified solution, enabling network operators, neutral host providers, system integrators and value-added resellers to deliver managed service private LTE networks across a range of use cases, including enterprise, hospitality, industry and IoT, healthcare and campus environments.

Private networks need a range of solution architectures, depending on scale, business model and required performance. nanoViNE™ provides three configurations to cover all the options, fully cloud hosted, on-premise and hybrid allowing the deployment architecture to be selected on the basis of the use case and customer requirements.

The end-to-end nanoCBRS™ solution set includes:

Our OnGo certified CBSD, the nanoCBRS™ E61 and the E61M integrator module, suitable for indoor and outdoor use cases – providing best-in-class performance and EUD compatibility

IPsec Security Gateway for robust secure connections across any network, from CBSDs to other solution components

nanoLTE™ Gateway for aggregation of CBSD traffic and to simplify the connection to the EPC

Advanced management systems, including Enterprise Management Viewer, that optionally enables customers to manage their own CBSDs

EPC, providing data routing between EUDs, including voice call traffic, and enabling application functionality such as push-to-talk and, optionally, break out to external networks for wider connectivity

Domain Proxy gateway to the SAS that transparently routes CBSD connections with the SAS and enables rapid CBSD deployment

nanoCBRSLab™ modular small cell-based mobile network lab solution for OnGo certified CBSDs – incorporating all of the elements necessary to create an OnGo mobile phone network, and providing a private network for myriad uses in and out of the laboratory including EUD and LTE device testing, mobile app testing and equipment interoperability testing.

ip.access CEO Richard Staveley said: “With the launch of our nanoCBRS™ solution, we bring a mature deployment philosophy that is both flexible and agile. ip.access leads the industry in delivering robust, reliable and fully secure private networks, making us very well placed to enable the exciting OnGo opportunity and the roll-out of ubiquitous connectivity and innovative new services.”

