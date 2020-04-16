Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

iperceptions Launches Customer Feedback Program to Help Businesses Understand and Adapt to the New Normal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

MONTREAL, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iperceptions, a global leader in Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions, today announced the launch of iperceptions adapt, a free, 6-month customer feedback program that provides businesses access to curated solutions to help them listen to their customers and website visitors, and navigate the business impacts from COVID-19.

The iperceptions adapt program aims to help businesses understand the disruption caused by the crisis on their customers, determine how they can adjust to support their customers, and prepare for new customer habits that develop during the crisis.

iperceptions designed its adapt program to share its expertise and help businesses that need to accelerate their digital transformation by identifying the friction points in the customer experience. The program provides access to the following solutions:

  • An easy-to-deploy customer experience measurement tool to measure customer needs and sentiment, gauge perceptions about the brand’s response to COVID-19, and identify opportunities to support and serve customers through these exceptional times.
  • Access to real-time reporting features in the iperceptions platform, including real-time email notifications and an interactive Customer Experience dashboard to track and trend customer feedback during the crisis.
  • Guidance from iperceptions research design and implementation experts to start collecting targeted customer feedback on their website, quickly.

“These unprecedented times are forcing many enterprises to rethink how they do business. This crisis may cause long-lasting shifts in customer behavior, and have disruptive impacts on businesses worldwide,” said Pascal Cardinal, President and Chief Executive Officer at iperceptions. “At iperceptions, we want to do our part to help companies through this difficult time. With iperceptions adapt, we want to remove barriers and give businesses tools to help guide them through this crisis and adapt to the ‘new normal’ caused by this pandemic.”

Enrollment into the free, 6-month iperceptions adapt customer feedback program is available until June 1, 2020.

Visit the iperceptions website to learn more about the iperceptions adapt program.

About iperceptions

Founded in 1999, iperceptions is a global leader in Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions, guiding the world's most respected brands to become customer-centric organizations. iperceptions uses Enterprise-class technology and an expert-guided approach to transform feedback into insights that empower brands to deliver optimal experiences across the customer journey. iperceptions offers a full range of solutions tailored to their clients’ unique needs, and which are powered by a team of experts that has managed 1000s of customer feedback programs in 35 languages for Automotive, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Finance, Education and Telecommunications brands.

To start doing CEM that is guided by experience, visit iperceptions.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks in this document are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Philippe Aussant
iperceptions
514-488-3600

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:08pBENEFITFOCUS : As COVID-19 Challenges Employers, Managing Workforce Reductions with Empathy is Crucial
PR
06:05pTEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020
AQ
06:04pForterra Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Schedule
GL
06:03pTEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : Annual Report 2019
AQ
06:01pAnalysis of COVID-19-Telecom Power Solutions Market 2019-2023 | Investments in Telecommunication to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
06:01pPar Pacific Holdings Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
GL
05:58pAIR FRANCE KLM : French state may call on banks to contribute to Air France bailout
RE
05:58pPEOPLES BANCORP : Bank helps clients obtain SBA authorization for $422 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans
PR
05:56pTRANSAT A T : announces its intention to make use of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and to recall all its employees
AQ
05:56pBOEING : CEO Message on U.S. Government Support for Airlines and the Aerospace Industry
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020
2PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS, INC. : Par Pacific Holdings Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference..
3BENEFITFOCUS, INC. : BENEFITFOCUS : As COVID-19 Challenges Employers, Managing Workforce Reductions with Empat..
4Analysis of COVID-19-Telecom Power Solutions Market 2019-2023 | Investments in Telecommunication to Boost G..
5FORTERRA, INC. : Forterra Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Schedule

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group