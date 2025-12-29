International Personal Finance (IPF), a once-fashionable champion of Britain's consumer-credit boom, is to disappear into private hands. The company has agreed to a £543m ($733m) all-cash takeover by an entity associated with BasePoint Capital, ending months of intermittent courtship and capping a turbulent decade for one of the UK's best-known sub-prime lenders.

The price—235p a share—looks unexciting at first glance. It is only a small premium to IPF’s most recent market price, though more generous when measured against the levels at which talks began in the summer. Yet context matters. Even after a near-70% rally this year, IPF’s shares remain far below their 2013 peak of 683p, struck when low interest rates, light regulation and an appetite for risk made doorstep lending look like a growth industry rather than a reputational hazard.

IPF’s history explains both the deal and its valuation. Founded as part of Provident Financial before being spun out in 2007, the group built a sprawling operation across central and eastern Europe, Mexico and Australia, specialising in small, high-yield loans to customers underserved by mainstream banks. For years, that model delivered enviable returns. Then came tougher regulators, rising compliance costs, political scrutiny of high-cost credit and, more recently, the inflation shock that strained borrowers’ ability to repay. IPF survived better than some peers, but the market never fully forgave the sector.

Enter BasePoint. The American specialty-finance group is no stranger to unfashionable assets. It tends to buy cash-generative businesses where operational tweaks and patient capital can do more than public markets allow. Private ownership offers IPF insulation from quarterly scrutiny and room to invest in technology, collections and risk management: unglamorous work that matters disproportionately in consumer finance.

IPF’s directors have given the bid their full backing, though the deal will only proceed if it secures approval from shareholders.





.