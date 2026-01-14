Stocks on the Rise

Orion (+12%): The Finnish laboratory anticipates that its treatment Nubeqa could eventually generate more than 1 billion euros in annual revenue and expects strong growth in 2026, driven almost exclusively by this flagship product.

EMS-Chemie (+7%): UBS upgrades its rating from neutral to buy, raising the price target from 670 CHF to 720 CHF.

Ipsen (+6%): The FDA has granted its drug IPN60340 "breakthrough therapy" designation for first-line treatment of ineligible acute myeloid leukemia. "Ipsen has never really shared data on this project, as it is a recent initiative still in phase I/II development, but this announcement is positive and shows that Ipsen's partnership strategy not only enriches the pipeline but is also bearing fruit," notes Oddo BHF.

Abivax (+4.4%): Stifel maintains a buy rating and raises its price target from 100 to 142 EUR.

Bayer (+3%): The group announced a target margin of around 30% for its pharmaceutical division by 2030. The announcement was made at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

Stocks on the Decline

Autoneum (-11%): UBS downgrades its rating from buy to neutral and lowers the price target from 190 CHF to 175 CHF.

Vistry (-8%): The British developer saw its deliveries and sales decline in 2025, leading to a drop in its forward sales portfolio at the start of 2026, amid ongoing caution from private buyers despite public housing support.

Fresenius Medical Care (-6%): No clear explanation at this stage, although the group participated yesterday in the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. Management expressed a certain caution for 2026, which will be a transitional year.

Pearson (-5%): The publisher reported full-year 2025 financial results in line with forecasts but slightly revised its targets downward. The initially positive reaction was replaced by some skepticism, sending the share price lower.

Swissquote (-4%): UBS maintains its sell recommendation and lowers the price target from 475 to 465 CHF.