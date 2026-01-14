Ipsen and EMS-Chemie Shine on the Stock Market, Vistry and Pearson Struggle

Several companies are experiencing positive or negative consequences following their presentations at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference held in California. Other significant movements are generally driven by analysts' recommendations.

Thomas Barnet Published on 01/14/2026 at 06:21 am EST

Stocks on the Rise



Orion (+12%): The Finnish laboratory anticipates that its treatment Nubeqa could eventually generate more than 1 billion euros in annual revenue and expects strong growth in 2026, driven almost exclusively by this flagship product.



EMS-Chemie (+7%): UBS upgrades its rating from neutral to buy, raising the price target from 670 CHF to 720 CHF.



Ipsen (+6%): The FDA has granted its drug IPN60340 "breakthrough therapy" designation for first-line treatment of ineligible acute myeloid leukemia. "Ipsen has never really shared data on this project, as it is a recent initiative still in phase I/II development, but this announcement is positive and shows that Ipsen's partnership strategy not only enriches the pipeline but is also bearing fruit," notes Oddo BHF.



Abivax (+4.4%): Stifel maintains a buy rating and raises its price target from 100 to 142 EUR.



Bayer (+3%): The group announced a target margin of around 30% for its pharmaceutical division by 2030. The announcement was made at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.



Stocks on the Decline



Autoneum (-11%): UBS downgrades its rating from buy to neutral and lowers the price target from 190 CHF to 175 CHF.



Vistry (-8%): The British developer saw its deliveries and sales decline in 2025, leading to a drop in its forward sales portfolio at the start of 2026, amid ongoing caution from private buyers despite public housing support.



Fresenius Medical Care (-6%): No clear explanation at this stage, although the group participated yesterday in the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. Management expressed a certain caution for 2026, which will be a transitional year.



Pearson (-5%): The publisher reported full-year 2025 financial results in line with forecasts but slightly revised its targets downward. The initially positive reaction was replaced by some skepticism, sending the share price lower.



Swissquote (-4%): UBS maintains its sell recommendation and lowers the price target from 475 to 465 CHF.