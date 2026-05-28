Ipsen announces new positive data for Iqirvo

Ipsen has announced the presentation of new late-breaking results from a Phase III study alongside two real-world studies at the European Association for the Study of the Liver congress.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/28/2026 at 03:04 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The pharmaceutical company states that these data reinforce the growing body of evidence establishing Iqirvo as the only second-line treatment for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) to offer a rapid and robust reduction in alkaline phosphatase, coupled with an improvement in fatigue and relief from pruritus.



According to David Jones, Professor of Liver Immunology at Newcastle University's Faculty of Medical Sciences: 'Fatigue is one of the most debilitating symptoms of PBC and has long represented a major unmet medical need for both patients and clinicians. These data are particularly encouraging, showing that IQIRVO led to clinically meaningful improvements in fatigue compared to placebo. Importantly, benefits were observed across multiple dimensions of fatigue, including the metrics that matter most to patients'.