Ipsen Extends Its Rally, Backed by Oddo BHF

Ipsen is headed for a third straight session of gains, up 2% to €168.30, after broadly positive comments from Oddo BHF, which nonetheless kept its rating at neutral, with a target price of €170.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/30/2026 at 09:46 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The broker is forecasting second-quarter revenue of at least €1.025bn, an increase of about 13.5%, or 17% at constant exchange rates. The growth drivers, Iqirvo and Bylvay, will be supported by Somatuline, which should benefit from the absence of a generic competitor. Pharmathen and SunPharma faced quality issues with production batches in late 2025.



Ipsen should also benefit from a less adverse dollar effect.



Oddo BHF analysts are targeting a recurring operating margin of around 35.6% for the first half. They note that the company’s guidance calls for revenue growth above 13% at constant exchange rates, and an operating margin from activities above 35%.

The broker cautions, however, that technically, and before the integration of Kartos, whose acquisition was announced yesterday, Ipsen could raise its targets, but in the short term this external growth deal will be dilutive.



In sum, the company should deliver solid second-quarter numbers, confirming the positive trend seen in the first three months of the year. From the fourth quarter, however, Ipsen could face a decline in Onivyde sales as Amneal enters the market for synthetic somatostatin analogs.