Ipsen lines up another bolt-on acquisition

Two days after announcing the acquisition of Kartos Therapeutics, the French drugmaker is also moving to buy Memo Therapeutics.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 07/01/2026 at 01:28 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The two companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Ipsen will acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Memo Therapeutics AG.



Specifically, Memo Therapeutics shareholders will receive a €200m payment, on a cash-free, debt-free basis, at closing. They may also receive deferred payments tied to the achievement of specific development, regulatory approval and commercial performance milestones, for a potential total consideration of more than €700m.



Through this deal, Ipsen will gain Potravitug, a Phase II clinical-stage antibody targeting BK polyomavirus (BKPyV). BK polyomavirus-associated nephropathy is a serious and common clinical complication in kidney transplant patients, and can lead to graft loss and transplant failure.