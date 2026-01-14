Ipsen Plans Presentations at TOXINS Congress in Madrid
Ipsen has announced the presentation of 14 communications covering a broad range of neurological conditions, including post-stroke spasticity, cervical dystonia, blepharospasm, and other movement disorders, at the TOXINS congress (January 14-17) in Madrid.
The pharmaceutical company will present an interim analysis of EPITOME, a multicenter epidemiological study tracking adults aged 18 to 85 after their first stroke, to better understand the frequency of post-stroke spasticity.
In this interim analysis, 45.7% of stroke survivors with paresis developed spasticity within the year following the stroke, compared to 39.5% in previous data, underscoring the importance of monitoring during this period.
Real-world data and previously published information on quality of life confirm the existence of a treatment gap, with fewer than 1% of stroke survivors receiving BoNT-A treatment in routine practice.