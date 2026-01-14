Ipsen Plans Presentations at TOXINS Congress in Madrid

Ipsen has announced the presentation of 14 communications covering a broad range of neurological conditions, including post-stroke spasticity, cervical dystonia, blepharospasm, and other movement disorders, at the TOXINS congress (January 14-17) in Madrid.

The data presented highlight the richness and diversity of evidence across various movement disorders, complementing existing data on Dysport in patient management, as well as on new indications currently under evaluation.



The pharmaceutical company will present an interim analysis of EPITOME, a multicenter epidemiological study tracking adults aged 18 to 85 after their first stroke, to better understand the frequency of post-stroke spasticity.



In this interim analysis, 45.7% of stroke survivors with paresis developed spasticity within the year following the stroke, compared to 39.5% in previous data, underscoring the importance of monitoring during this period.



Real-world data and previously published information on quality of life confirm the existence of a treatment gap, with fewer than 1% of stroke survivors receiving BoNT-A treatment in routine practice.