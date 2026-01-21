Ipsen Prevails in Legal Dispute Against Galderma
The French pharmaceutical company has secured a victory before the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), bringing an end to a major dispute with Galderma and safeguarding its R&D portfolio.
Published on 01/21/2026 at 12:15 pm EST
This legal victory confirms the group's exclusive rights over its clinical-stage toxin programs targeting the aesthetics market. David Loew, Ipsen's Chief Executive Officer, hailed this as a "decisive decision" that strengthens the company's leadership position in neurosciences.
The group now has a free hand to "maximize the value of IPN10200," its strategic asset in three aesthetic indications (moderate to severe upper facial lines: glabellar lines, forehead lines, and lateral canthal lines), while evaluating various development options.