Given its strong performance in Q3, Ipsen has announced that it is once again raising its targets for 2025, aiming for an operating margin of around 35% of sales, rather than 'above 32%'.



Likewise, the pharmaceutical company now expects full-year sales growth of around 10%, compared with 'above 7%' in its previous estimate, at constant exchange rates.



The group states that these new forecasts 'anticipate a limited impact of lanreotide generics on Somatuline sales, as well as accelerated growth for other products in the portfolio'.



At €2.73bn, sales for the first nine months of 2025 increased by 9.6% as reported, and by 12.1% at constant exchange rates, with growth driven by all three therapeutic areas and including strong performances by Iqirvo, Bylvay, and Somatuline.



In Q3 alone, Ipsen's sales reached €915m, up 9.4% as reported and up 13.7% at constant exchange rates (+7% in oncology, +109.1% in rare diseases and +9.1% in neurosciences).