RBC maintains its "outperform" rating on Ipsen shares, with a target price of €148, notably praising the stable sales of Somatuline, its flagship treatment for neuroendocrine tumors.



The Canadian broker noted that the French pharmaceutical group reported "robust" Q2 results, enabling it to raise its annual targets.



While attributing this performance to insufficient supply of the Somatuline generic, a factor that could prove temporary, the broker said it is raising its earnings forecasts for the laboratory, explaining that it sees significant catalysts ahead in the second half of the year: firstly, the results of the pivotal Falkon trial of fidrisertib in fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), and secondly, the first proof-of-concept data on its long-acting neurotoxin LANT in aesthetic medicine.