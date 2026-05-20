According to the French group, the study demonstrated that patients treated with Dysport showed a non-inferior safety profile compared to Botox and achieved longer-lasting symptom control (based on a predefined 80% confidence interval).

'The DIRECTION study addresses evidence gaps that have persisted for decades by providing the first head-to-head, double-blind comparative data between Dysport and Botox in adult spasticity', the pharmaceutical laboratory stated.

Regarding the study's primary endpoint, Dysport demonstrated non-inferiority to Botox, with a treatment-emergent adverse event rate of 20.3% versus 23%, respectively. These results confirm the well-established safety profiles of both treatments.

Furthermore, the secondary efficacy endpoint was also met: patients treated with Dysport experienced a longer duration of effect than those treated with Botox (14.2 versus 13.8 weeks), a result that remained consistent across most demographic and clinical subgroups.