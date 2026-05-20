Ipsen has announced positive results from the DIRECTION prospective Phase IV study, the only head-to-head trial comparing its Dysport to Botox in adults with upper limb spasticity (ULS). The findings were presented at the ISPRM World Congress in Vancouver on May 19.
According to the French group, the study demonstrated that patients treated with Dysport showed a non-inferior safety profile compared to Botox and achieved longer-lasting symptom control (based on a predefined 80% confidence interval).
'The DIRECTION study addresses evidence gaps that have persisted for decades by providing the first head-to-head, double-blind comparative data between Dysport and Botox in adult spasticity', the pharmaceutical laboratory stated.
Regarding the study's primary endpoint, Dysport demonstrated non-inferiority to Botox, with a treatment-emergent adverse event rate of 20.3% versus 23%, respectively. These results confirm the well-established safety profiles of both treatments.
Furthermore, the secondary efficacy endpoint was also met: patients treated with Dysport experienced a longer duration of effect than those treated with Botox (14.2 versus 13.8 weeks), a result that remained consistent across most demographic and clinical subgroups.
Ipsen specialises in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of specialty medicines. Net sales by therapeutic area break down as follows:
- oncology (69.2%);
- neuroscience (20.3%);
- rare diseases (10.5%).
At the end of 2025, the group had 7 research and development centers located in France (2), the United Kingdom (2), China (2) and Ireland, and 5 manufacturing sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8%), Europe (31.7%), the United States (32.9%), North America (2.2%) and other (25.2%).
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