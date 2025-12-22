Ipsen Secures License Outside China for Simcere Zaiming's ADC
Ipsen has announced the signing of an exclusive agreement with Simcere Zaiming, granting the French group a license for global rights, excluding Greater China, to SIM0613, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) with unique potential.
Published on 12/22/2025 at 01:44 am EST
Contact us to request a correction
Simcere Zaiming may receive up to $1.06 billion, including an upfront payment, milestone payments tied to development, regulatory and commercial achievements, as well as tiered royalties on sales, subject to successful development and regulatory approvals.
Ipsen will hold manufacturing rights following the technology transfer process, and will assume responsibility for all activities outside Greater China, including preparation for phase I and submission of investigational new drug and clinical trial applications.