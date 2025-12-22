Ipsen Secures License Outside China for Simcere Zaiming's ADC

Ipsen has announced the signing of an exclusive agreement with Simcere Zaiming, granting the French group a license for global rights, excluding Greater China, to SIM0613, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) with unique potential.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/22/2025 at 01:44 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Targeting the LRRC15 protein, SIM0613 is designed for enhanced intra-tumoral penetration and differentiated antitumor activity in solid tumors with the greatest unmet needs.



Simcere Zaiming may receive up to $1.06 billion, including an upfront payment, milestone payments tied to development, regulatory and commercial achievements, as well as tiered royalties on sales, subject to successful development and regulatory approvals.



Ipsen will hold manufacturing rights following the technology transfer process, and will assume responsibility for all activities outside Greater China, including preparation for phase I and submission of investigational new drug and clinical trial applications.