Ipsen strengthens its hematology franchise with the acquisition of Kartos Therapeutics

The group is continuing to bolster its oncology portfolio by announcing the acquisition of Kartos Therapeutics. The deal enables the French drugmaker to acquire navtemadlin, a Phase III drug candidate designed to treat myelofibrosis, a rare bone marrow disease.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/29/2026 at 02:18 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Navtemadlin is an MDM2 inhibitor, a protein that neutralizes the tumor suppressor p53. By blocking MDM2, the therapy aims to restore p53's natural activity in order to slow the proliferation of cancer cells. This approach is reserved for patients whose TP53 gene is wild type (TP53wt).



The drug is being developed in combination with ruxolitinib, the standard-of-care treatment for myelofibrosis. While ruxolitinib can reduce spleen size and ease symptoms, many patients ultimately develop an inadequate response. Their outlook then becomes particularly poor, with median survival estimated at between one and two years after stopping treatment.



Navtemadlin is specifically intended to address this unmet medical need. In a Phase Ib/II study in patients insufficiently controlled on ruxolitinib, 32% achieved at least a 35% reduction in spleen volume and 32% recorded at least a 50% improvement in symptoms after 24 weeks of treatment. The results also highlighted signs of a possible effect on disease progression, including a reduction in mutational burden in some patients and an improvement in bone marrow fibrosis.



These findings remain preliminary, however, and will need to be confirmed by POIESIS, a global Phase III clinical trial that plans to enroll more than 600 patients across more than 250 centers. Ipsen believes that, if successful, navtemadlin could become a new treatment option for patients who have failed standard therapy, with a potential launch starting in 2028.



For Ipsen, the acquisition fits into a strategy aimed at enriching its portfolio of innovative oncology medicines with late-stage assets, while strengthening its presence in the market for rare hematologic diseases.