UBS reiterates its buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged target price of €145 ahead of the publication of its Q3 2025 results.



"We expect the third quarter of 2025 to be uneventful and we expect to see strong performances from Somatuline and Iqirvo," UBS says.



Ipsen has announced an upward revision of its 2025 financial targets, now forecasting revenue growth of more than 7% at constant exchange rates and an operating margin of more than 32%.