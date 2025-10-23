Ipsos shares fell 4% after the market research and opinion polling group revised its annual organic growth target for FY 2025 to around 0.7% at the end of the first nine months of the year.



While it claims to be performing well with private clients, it explains that government budget constraints and political instability in many countries are weighing on government spending and causing delays in order intake.



The annual operating margin target of around 13% LFL is nevertheless confirmed. This excludes the temporary dilutive effect of the acquisitions of The BVA Family and infas, estimated at 60bp for FY 2025.



Ipsos generated revenue of €636m in Q3, up 7.6%, including 2.9% organic growth (after -1.8% in Q1 and +0.7% in Q2), bringing the cumulative total at the end of September to €1.79bn (+0.7% organic growth).