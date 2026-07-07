Ipsos appoints Claire Charbit as Head of CEO's Office
Global market research and polling group Ipsos has formalized the appointment of Claire Charbit as Head of CEO's Office. She joins the management committee with a mandate to accelerate the rollout of the 'Horizons' strategic plan, focused on artificial intelligence.
Claire Charbit will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Jean-Laurent Poitou, and joins the executive committee (Executive Management Committee) to lead oversight of the group's strategic initiatives and commercial performance.
This appointment comes as part of the rollout of the 'Horizons' roadmap. In a research sector being reshaped by technology, Ipsos is looking to sharpen its speed of execution and to scale up the use of artificial intelligence to reinvent its operating model.
Ipsos is one of the world's leading market research companies. Net sales break down by type of customer as follows:
- consumers (49.3%): dissemination of barometric studies (to monitor changes in brand awareness and image), studies to measure the effectiveness of advertising campaigns, market studies, etc. The group also provides media research (including positioning research and audience measurement research for the press, TV, radio and Internet);
- clients and employees (20.5%): including the development of recruitment site studies, employee engagement measures, quality measurement, customer satisfaction and retention;
- citizens (15.4%): dissemination of studies of public opinion trends, studies of changes in lifestyles, etc.;
- physicians and patients (14.8%): development of case studies of the physician network, customer segmentation and targeting, market evaluation, sales force effectiveness, patient flow and satisfaction, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (49.3%), Americas (35.2%) and Asia/Pacific (15.5%).
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