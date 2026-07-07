Ipsos appoints Claire Charbit as Head of CEO's Office

Global market research and polling group Ipsos has formalized the appointment of Claire Charbit as Head of CEO's Office. She joins the management committee with a mandate to accelerate the rollout of the 'Horizons' strategic plan, focused on artificial intelligence.

Claire Charbit will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Jean-Laurent Poitou, and joins the executive committee (Executive Management Committee) to lead oversight of the group's strategic initiatives and commercial performance.



This appointment comes as part of the rollout of the 'Horizons' roadmap. In a research sector being reshaped by technology, Ipsos is looking to sharpen its speed of execution and to scale up the use of artificial intelligence to reinvent its operating model.